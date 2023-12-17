Watch Now
Cleveland Vintage Market offering vintage items just in time for Christmas

The Cleveland Vintage Market is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Madison located on Payne Avenue in Cleveland
Cleveland Vintage Market
Posted at 12:15 PM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 12:15:22-05

What's old is new again. The Cleveland Vintage Market is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Madison located on Payne Avenue in Cleveland.

Vintage Market
The Cleveland Vintage Market is Sunday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Max Quinn, owner of Uncover Vintage in Lakewood and Coventry, organized the market. He said more than 20 local and out-of-state vendors will be on hand selling unique clothing items and home goods.

Quinn said 90's fashion is popular right now and vintage items make for great gifts.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Children 12 and under get in for free.

