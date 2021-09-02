Cleveland Water: Discolored water in some East Side communities safe to drink

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Water Department said Thursday that some residents in East Side communities may have discolored water, but it is safe to drink and no boil alert is in effect.

Cleveland Water said the discoloration is due to "higher than normal levels of manganese." Manganese is a mineral that can be found in soil, rocks and even food.

The following communities are affected:

Beachwood

Cleveland Heights

Euclid

Gates Mills

Highland Heights

Hunting Valley

Lyndhurst

Mayfield Heights

Mayfield Village

Pepper Pike

Richmond Heights

South Euclid

"The water meets all primary drinking water regulations," Cleveland Water said. "The discoloration, which appears as a yellow to light brown tint, is due to hypoxic Lake Erie water coming into our Nottingham Water Treatment Plant."

The discoloration is temporary. Workers are flushing hydrants in the area.

Cleveland Water said the Environmental Protection Agency has a secondary standard for manganese, "which means its presence in water is an aesthetic concern and at levels above 50 parts per billion (ppb) discoloration can occur but it is not considered a health risk."

If you have discolored water, Cleveland Water asks that you call 216-664-3130 to report it.

"We are tracking discolored water complaints to strategically flush hydrants and have shifted much of the system load away from the Nottingham plant," Cleveland Water said.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.