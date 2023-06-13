Cleveland welcomes new Viking cruise ship Polaris for first of 8 visits this season

CLEVELAND — Long, tall and majestic, the brand new Viking Cruise Ship Polaris made its way into the Port of Cleveland Tuesday. The six-story, 665-foot-long ship is the two-week home for 378 guests making their way from Toronto to Duluth, Minnesota, across all five Great Lakes—the major selling point for Jim and Jane from South Carolina.

"This is great to see the good old USA," said Jim Lewis. "I've never been on all of the Great Lakes. I've been to a couple of them. Plus, to explore them from a boat, it's a different perspective."

Jane Durieux, originally from Ohio, had a different kind of Great Lakes on her mind while in Cleveland.

"I do want that good Burning River beer; I'm looking forward to that," Durieux said.

On hand, for all cruise ships this summer, were folks from Destination Cleveland to point folks in the right direction, a stop high on all lists? "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame baby," shouted one passenger as she made her way from the ship to customs, where tour buses awaited.

The Viking Polaris, though, is a tough place to leave, featuring all kinds of spaces for relaxation, be it doing some reading, enjoying a swim inside and out or dining in the restaurants and cafes scattered throughout the ship. There are also plenty of water toys for guests when conditions allow, be it in the form of boats and kayaks and get this: two six-person submarines named George and Ringo. Its sister ship, which also cruises the Great Lakes, is home to John and Paul.

"So we got all four Beatles, Yellow Submarines," said a crew member giving a tour.

Viking is getting the royal treatment on its maiden voyage to Cleveland. It will make eight stops in the city this summer and is one of three new cruise lines to add Cleveland to its list of visits this year.

Chris Ronayne has seen the growth as the former chairman of the board of the port and now county executive.

"Since 2017, the Port of Clevland has grown the shipping business, and I'm talking about our passenger shipping business by 700%. So that growth alone is driving visitors to Cleveland," Ronayne said.

Many of them are seeing Cleveland for the first time.

"I mean, the common discovery in Cleveland usually begins and ends like this 'Who knew?'" Ronayne said.

Folks like Frank Erwin are here as tourists but left as ambassadors.

"I have never been north of the Mason-Dixon line, so this is going to be a big thing," Erwin said.

"Cleveland is a wonderful place. It's just like home," Erwin said. "It's just wonderful people are friendly; they're smiling, good people here in Cleveland, we feel welcome."