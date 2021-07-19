Cleveland woman dies in motorcycle crash in Sagamore Hills

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — A Cleveland woman driving a 2007 Honda Shadow motorcycle was killed Monday morning when an 81-year-old man driving a 2020 Ford Explorer turned onto the road in front of her and the two vehicles collided.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sarah Browning-Nosky, 33, has been identified as the motorcyclist.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Valley View Road at Chaffee Road in Summit County.

Troopers said the Ford turned south onto Chaffee Road from Valley View road in front of Browning-Nosky, who was heading east.

Browning-Nosky sustained serious injuries and was later flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland where she died, authorities said. She was not wearing a helmet. The Ford's driver was uninjured. He was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities said alcohol isn't thought to be a contributing factor.

The matter remains under investigation.

