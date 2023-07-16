Cleveland woman wins $1-million-a year-for-20-years top prize for Billion on scratch-off

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland woman has done something that has never been done in Ohio Lottery history, won a $1-million-a-year-for-20-years top prize in the lottery's $50 Billon scratch-off.

Maureen McDonnell beat odds of 1 in 6.48 million when she purchased her winning ticket Friday at Memphis Shell, located at 7210 Memphis Avenue in Cleveland, according to the Ohio Lottery.

According to the Ohio Lottery, McDonnell chose the annuity prize. She will receive $1 million a year for 20 years before taxes, taking home approximately $720,000 a year for 20 years after taxes.

Memphis Shell receives a $100,000 sales bonus for selling the winning ticket. According to the lottery, they have contributed more than $30 billion to education since 1974.

Feeling lucky? The Ohio Lottery says there are three top prizes remaining.

