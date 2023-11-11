Cleveland Zoo welcomes new baby koala

There’s a new addition to the Cleveland Zoo, and his name is Bulu.

Bulu is a koala joey that was born on March 20 to his mother Mackenzie and his father, Nyoonbi.

If you’re wondering why Bulu is just now making his entrance into the world, that’s because koala joeys typically stay in their mother’s pouch for five to seven months to grow and nurse.

Zoo keepers first noticed movement in Mackenzie’s pouch on May 20, and on Friday he left her pouch.

Bulu can be seen riding on his mom’s back or clinging to her stomach. He has started mouthing his eucalyptus and will soon begin to eat it.