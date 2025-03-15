Clevelanders boycott Steelyard Target

CLEVELAND — Clevelanders signed up for the 40-day target fast after faith leaders around the nation asked people to boycott Target for 40 days. In hopes the retail store will re-instate their DEI policies.

Saturday afternoon crowds of people from the Black Contractors Group and Cleveland Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference protested in front of the Steelyard Commons Target with the goal of spreading a message.

“We're urging everybody not to buy from target,” said the Black Contractors Group President Norman Edwards.

The boycott against Target came after the company discontinued some of their diversity, equity and inclusion policies, citing “the importance of staying in step with the evolving external landscape” while reiterating its commitment to “inclusion” and “belonging.”

“It’s devastating for all of us,” said Edwards.

Their decision to discontinue DEI has forced some people to stop supporting the popular retail store.

“I used to shop for Target, but I’m not going to be shopping there anymore, because I don’t feel supported,” said Brenda Bickerstaff, a Cleveland resident.

Target is one of many Fortune 500 companies that rolled back their DEI initiatives in response to President Donald Trump’s threats to investigate companies' DEI policies.

“I understand that's the president of the United States, but sometimes you have to walk that line, and sometimes we have to walk a thin line in order to make a point,” said Bickerstaff.

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Target branded itself as a leader in inclusivity, launching programs that promoted career growth for black employees, encouraged consumers to buy from black-owned businesses, and supported LGBTQ+ customers and employees.

“The government is saying there's no point in having DEI, but we disagree. Because if you don't have DEI, you are not going to have anything to back up a person that look black and brown like me,” said Bickerstaff.

Organizers said this is one of many boycotts they plan to have around Cleveland at different corporations that discontinued DEI.

“We're working with other community groups across the United States, and we're all in unison. We all have one goal and that is equality, inclusion and diversity,” said Edwards.

The boycott also comes at a time when stores are facing the pressure from tariffs.

Tuesday Target announced its sales declined in February and it expects sales to only grow 1% this year. Target has not commented directly on the boycott, which runs through April 17.