Clevelanders excited for the future of soccer in Cleveland after superstar Messi visits

CLEVELAND — Thousands of people came to watch two undefeated Major League Soccer teams play in Cleveland Saturday afternoon, and to witness one of the world’s biggest soccer stars: Lionel Messi.

“To be able to see a game on an international level with a star like Messi is really a once in a lifetime experience,” said Columbus Crew fan Rick Welker.

Columbus Crew fans took over the Dawg Pound at Huntington Bank Field, filling up the stadium to watch the team take on Inter Miami.

They were hoping to surpass the 31,550 the team drew for a 1996 match at Ohio Stadium against the New York-New Jersey MetroStars.

“I knew it was going to be a big crowd, and this is only going to promote soccer in this area, especially since that new women’s soccer team is coming to Cleveland,” said Welker.

On Wednesday, Cleveland soccer group said it's bringing a Division II women’s team to the city, and Clevelanders said they are ready.

Another goal scored: Cleveland is getting a women's soccer team - in a lower division

“I've been following, and I’d sign up to be a season ticket holder if they came. So, fingers crossed,” said Cleveland resident Andrew Ogilson.

The team will be part of the WPSL Pro, a new league designed to fill the gaps between amateur soccer and top-tier professional teams.

Erin Duran is a part of different soccer clubs in Cleveland and strives to get more women involved in the sport.

“We do travel to Columbus, but it would be great to have a local team. Especially for the women, because we could pack that stadium if we had them.”

She believes today’s big crowd proves that Cleveland has a dedicated soccer culture.

“Those big names draw in the crowd and if we got big names in the women's team, we could draw in the crowds out here. People want to come here for sports, they want to come for live sports, and they want to come for soccer,” said Duran.

But fans will have to wait a few more years; the goal is to have a training facility, a new stadium built and the first soccer game by spring of 2027.

