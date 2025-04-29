Cleveland's 2025 cruising season kicks off Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's 2025 cruising season is officially underway.

Victory Cruise Lines will be docking one of their ships at the Port of Cleveland Tuesday. The ship will be there all day giving tourists a chance to see all of what Northeast Ohio has to offer. The ship will then depart around 9 p.m.

This is a return for Victory Cruise Lines after a one year hiatus. The cruise line plans to stop in Cleveland more than 30 times this season.

Victory will account for more than half of the 55 ships from five different cruise lines that will dock this year. It's a jump from last season when just over 20 cruise stops were made in Cleveland.

This jump in cruise stops is great news for the local economy. With more than 10,000 passengers expected to experience the city in 2025, the local economic impact could exceed $1.5 million dollars.

"The cruise industry is huge," Kierra Cotton, Port of Cleveland's manager of marketing and communications, said. "It's estimated that every time someone steps off a cruise ship, they spend approximately $150 here in Northeast Ohio."

Other cruise lines making stops in Cleveland this year include Viking, Pearl Seas, Hapag-Lloyd and Plantours.