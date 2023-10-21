CLEVELAND — One Cleveland tradition is making a comeback after a four-year hiatus.

Cleveland's I-X Center Trick-or-Treat Street returns after 4-year hiatus

“This is just something unique that not everyone has access to,” said Trick-or-Treat Street visitor Marissa Hess.

Sales and Marketing Director Scott McGorty says their annual Trick-or-Treat Street event has been put on pause ever since the pandemic.

Now, he says they’re making a comeback.

“There was so much going on in the world, and after a couple of years, we’re like, ‘Okay, is this the right moment, yet?’ and we waited one more year, and I’m glad that we did because the community reaction has been wonderful,” said Sales and Marketing Director Scott McGorty.

Excited for their return, little goblins and ghouls dressed up as different characters on Saturday, with some participation from parents like Cassidy Berlin-Gieri.

“We were just looking for something fun for Halloween. The kids love rides. They love trick-or-treating. They love wearing their costumes, all of the things here. It’s nice enough that it’s inside, don’t have to worry about the cold or the rain,” said Trick-or-Treat Street visitor Cassidy Berlin-Gieri.

Aside from all the candy and spooktacular decorations and attractions, the event also had amusement park rides and interactive activities for adults too.

Cleveland's I-X Center Trick-or-Treat Street returns after 4-year hiatus

"Everybody is super excited that this event is returning, and it’s amazing because everything is indoors,” said McGorty.

The event continues on Sunday at 11 a.m. and then again next weekend.