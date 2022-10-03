Cleveland's Iranian community rallies in support of women protesting Iranian government

CLEVELAND — On Saturday, the Greater Cleveland Iranian community held a demonstration to support the women of Iran taking on oppression at the hands of the government.

Public anger flared after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being detained by the country's "morality police" for not wearing her hijab properly.

While the Iranian government has claimed she had underlying health conditions -- her family believes she was killed, as do thousands of protestors in the country and around the world.

The Iranian community of Cleveland took to the streets Saturday in solidarity with the worldwide protests that have broken out in recent weeks. "We are fighting for our freedom in Iran to be able to wear the hijab if we want to, to be able to express ourselves as women because this shouldn’t have happened, she shouldn’t have died because of this,” said Naseem, one of the women who took part in the demonstration.

Several women also cut their hair at Saturday’s demonstration as a show of solidarity with Amini.

