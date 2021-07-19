Cleveland’s recycling opt-in sign up to start this week

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland will allow residents to opt-in to curbside recycling pick up starting this week with the goal of starting the city's recycling program again by the end of 2021.

It’s the first of a long series of moves the city plans on making to restart Cleveland’s recycling program after a consultant’s report detailing problems with the existing recycling system and offering options to fix it.

The first three steps the city is taking are:



Hire a Recycling Coordinator

Allow residents to opt-in for curbside pick up

Gather bids for a new recycling contract.

The city hasn’t recycled the materials in the blue curbside recycling bins since April 2020, when its recycling contract expired and the city couldn’t get a bid it would accept.

News 5 Cleveland Before 2018, large amounts of our recycling could go from our curbside bins to China. Starting in 2018, China became more selective about what it would accept, driving the demand and price for recycled materials way down.

International changes in the recycling market, making it less profitable, are partially to blame. But Cleveland’s high level of recycling contamination, or non-recyclable materials, in the city’s recycling stream drove the city’s sole bid higher than it was willing to pay. Contamination makes recycling more expensive to process because the non-recyclable materials have to be sorted out.

Opt-In Program

City of Cleveland Chief Operating Officer Darnell Brown and Chief of Sustainability Jason Wood tell News 5 Cleveland before April of 2020, about 150,000 households had recycling picked up from the curb. They expect 30,000-35,000 households to participate in the opt-in program, which they hope will result in lower bids to process that recycling.

“The point is to create a universe of customers who want to be in the program and will do it in the correct way,” said Brown.

Kevin Barry "Anytime someone puts something in the recycle cart that is not on the recycle list, that's contamination," said Bickett. "That's costing all of us to sort out."

The smaller number of participating households also means it will be easier for the city to educate residents about how to recycle properly and that the people who decide to participate in the program will be more likely to pay close attention to what they put in the recycling bin, keeping contamination rates down.

“Instead of just sort of putting information out there, we’ll be able to go directly to the folks who have opted into the program to communicate specifics about materials and any program changes and deferments that happen through there,” said Wood.

“Trying to ‘right-size’ it and really get to a population of folks who will take a pledge or oath to really recycle correction and do it well,” said Brown.

News 5 Cleveland For more than a year, the material in Cleveland's blue recycling bins have been going to the same landfill as the garbage in the city's darker bins.

The opt-in process will last for 90 days, during which the city will request bids for recycling contracts based on the number of households signing up. Woods and Brown say the recycling contract will have to address how often additional households can join the curbside recycling program.

Blue recycling bins at home that do not opt in will be collected to prevent confusion.

Hiring a Recycling Coordinator

The City of Cleveland posted a position for a Recycling Coordinator on July 5. The posting says the position will make between $50,000 and $55,000 per year within the Division of Waste Collection.

New recycling contract bids

Brown and Wood says they’ll start meeting with recycling processing companies while the opt-in process is open to secure a recycling contract as quickly as possible. The hope is that with fewer households participating in curbside collection, the cost of processing the city’s recycling will be closer to what the city is willing to pay.

Reducing recycling

A fourth step the city is taking will attempt to reduce the amount of recycling that enters the recycling stream in the first place.

Wood says Cleveland has obtained roughly $475,000 in grants from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to provost the “circular economy” in the city. The goal is to promote programs that allow residents to reuse materials on their own so they don’t get recycled in the first place but also aren’t thrown away.

“We are not going to recycle our way out of waste challenges,” said Wood. “You just can’t do it. So we really need to focus on the other R’s: the Reduce and the Reuse.”

stu_spivack The City of Cleveland says residents can start to opt-in to a curbside recycling program this week with recycling starting again by the end of the year.

Phase 1 of the initiative will “include workshops to gain community input, support for local circular economy projects with Cleveland Climate Action Fund grants, and the implementation of a composting program at the Westside Market,” according to a press release.

Phase 2 will focus on implementation and will be “focused on advancing an equitable circular economy, economic development incentives for small businesses doing circular economy work, and an expanded education and engagement effort,” according to the release.

Wood says part of that money is already earmarked to support creative solutions that citizens have come up with to reduce what gets recycled.

“We’ve got bout $7,000 allocated from this project that we’ll award through a series of micro-grants to really help bring those things to fruition,” said Wood.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.