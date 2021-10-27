Cleveland's seasonal leaf pick-up program starts soon

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland announced Wednesday that its seasonal leaf pick-up program will start on Nov. 8.

The program is available in "high leaf-generation areas," the city said. A map of those locations is available here.

Click here to see designated pick-up areas.

You should see a sign for leaf pick up about one week prior in the designated areas. Weather permitting, the city will pick up leaves twice during the 8-week program.

"To streamline the pick-up process, residents are encouraged to rake leaves from their property onto the tree lawn. Residents are also asked to park off-street, if possible, during the service period to accommodate city crews," the city said. "Residents outside of the high-generation areas can bag any leaves gathered in their yards and set it out with their trash on their designated waste collection day. These residents are allowed up to 20 bags of leaves during the fall season."

Click here for more information.

