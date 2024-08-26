Cloverleaf High School and Middle School open new schools with modern facilities

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP — As students return to school on Monday, they will be welcomed by a brand-new, state-of-the-art building that combines Cloverleaf High School and Middle School into a single facility for grades six through 12.

The new 230,000-square-foot building features modern educational tools and flexible learning spaces, along with amenities such as a 650-seat auditorium, three gymnasiums, a courtyard, an NBA-size basketball court, a woodworking shop, collegiate-style dining areas, and air conditioning—a long-awaited addition for high school students.

Funded with $69.5 million entirely from tax revenue generated by the NEXUS Natural Gas Pipeline and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, the new school was built without using any local taxpayer funds.

This new building replaces the previous high school, which opened in 1960, and the middle school, which opened in 1970.

Cloverleaf’s elementary school, serving preschool through grade five, was also built without local bond issues and opened in 2012, funded by Medina County sales tax revenue.

Designed by the GPD Group and constructed by C.T. Taylor Construction, the new building is unique in that it effectively has two main fronts: the middle school wing faces U.S. Route 224, while the high school wing faces Buffham Road.

Despite being a shared facility, each school has distinct design elements that maintain separate identities.

The building also includes two main entrances near the primary parking area—one for the auditorium and another for the competition gym—allowing the school to host arts and athletics events simultaneously with ease.

The opening of this new facility marks a significant milestone for Cloverleaf, a district that has made an impressive recovery since emerging from a fiscal emergency in 2014.

In recent years, the Cloverleaf Board of Education has reduced taxes for the last three levy renewals and has committed to not seeking any new levies until at least 2030.

Additionally, Cloverleaf provides basic school supplies for all students and, starting this year will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of financial need.

The district's development plans continue beyond the new school. A new baseball field is currently under construction at the site of the former high school and is expected to be ready for play by spring 2026.

The Cloverleaf community is invited to the public grand opening of the new high school and middle school on Sept. 21. The event will begin with a dedication ceremony at noon, featuring the world premiere of a choral work performed by Cloverleaf students. Following the ceremony, guests can participate in guided or self-guided tours of the new facility until 2 p.m.