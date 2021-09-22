CMSD CEO Eric Gordon to deliver 'State of the Schools' address Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon will deliver his annual "State of the Schools" address Wednesday afternoon.

The event will be hosted by The City Club and held at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel at Public Square. While the event is sold out, you can still watch it live in the player below at 12:30 p.m.:

Gordon is expected to update the public on how COVID-19 has impacted the district and his plans going forward.

