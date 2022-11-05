Coast Guard conducting search for missing kayaker on Lake Erie

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio — According to the US Coast Gaurd, a kayaker is missing and is believed to be capsized.

At around 4:00 p.m., two kayakers on Lake Erie in Sheffield Lake made it back to shore after experiencing high winds. The third kayaker did not make it to shore with them.

As of 5:00 p.m., Cleveland Harbor, helicopter crews from Detroit and other local agencies are conducting a search for the kayaker.

News 5 will provide updates as they are made available.

