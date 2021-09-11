Coast Guard rescues 6 people from vessel near Middle Bass Island

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — The United States Coast Guard Station Marblehead conducted a rescue on Lake Erie near Middle Bass Island Saturday, according to the station.

Coast Guard crews received a report of a 70-foot vessel and a 29-foot vessel aground near the island in distress and responded to the scene.

The responding crew found six people on board of the 70-foot boat that ended up on the rocks at Middle Bass Island.

Coast Guard crews were able to rescue the six people from the boat.

The Coast Guard said the cause of the incident was due to weather conditions.

