Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer near Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer that went underwater near Edgewater Park Friday and didn't resurface.

Around 4:55 p.m., the Coast Guard received a report from EMS that two people were seen swimming near Edgewater Park and that one of the swimmers made it back to shore but another was seen going under and not resurfacing.

The Coast Guard launched the Station Cleveland Harbor's rescue boat and a helicopter was called in from Station Detroit to assist in the search.

A technical rescue team with the Cleveland Fire Department is on the quick response boat searching and crews are using sonar equipment in the search as well.

EMS said that no one has been transported at this time and crews remain on the scene.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

