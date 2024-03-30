Cocoa prices continue to climb after reaching all-time high in February

Chocolate lovers, we have some bad news. Your candy is probably going to get pricier.

This is thanks to Mother Nature and her extreme weather patterns, which are affecting cocoa crops in African regions, where most of the world's cocoa beans are grown.

Just before Valentine's Day, cocoa prices reached an all-time high and have continued to climb, impacting the prices of Easter candy.

Fortunately for Northeast Ohioans, these prices have not impacted Malley's Chocolates ... yet.

"All of the chocolate bunnies and candies and things that we have for this Easter season, they've been already made, you know, weeks leading up to Easter," President and CEO of Malley's Chocolates, Mike Malley, said. The way we get our cocoa is we usually buy it [in a] much longer-term contract."

Malley's locked down its 2024 supply at the end of last year, and it will be watching the prices closely as it prepares to contract the 2025 supply.