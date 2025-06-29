Collect-A-Con brings hundreds of pop culture fans to the I-X Center

CLEVELAND — Hundreds of collectors and pop culture fans flocked to the I-X Center this weekend for Collect-A-Con.

The trading card, anime, and pop culture convention is one of the largest. Fans of Pokémon, comics and other popular culture items could meet up and shop for more items to add to their collection.

Vendors filled the floor show selling trading cards, figurines and fan art.

In addition to shopping, fans could meet some pop culture icons. Several actors from fan-favorite television shows made appearances throughout the event. They made themselves available for pictures and autographs.

Voice of anime character Sailor Moon, Terri Hawkes, was one of the icons in attendance. It was her first time visiting Cleveland, and she was amazed by the history of the city. What she enjoyed the most was getting to meet and interact with fans.

"I've had so many great and meaningful conversations with so many people as to what some of these shows that we are representing meant to them over the years," Hawkes said. "Honestly, it's just a really meaningful opportunity to hear their personal stories and how these shows have lifted them up during difficult times."

Collect-A-Con had a great turnout. Within an hour of opening, about 1100 cars had already been parked in the I-X Center lot.