'Colors for Collete': Hospital creates hope for families impacted by pediatric cancer

University Hospital's Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital is creating hope and healing for families impacted by pediatric cancer.

Colors for Collete is a free event hosted by the hospital annually not only to raise money for pediatric cancer but to raise the spirits of patients at the children's hospital.

Each year, the hospital is surrounded with chalk messages of love and hope to remember Collette, a little girl from Avon who died from a brain tumor just before her second birthday in 2019.

Colors for Collete has already raised $30,000 this year for pediatric cancer research happening at Rainbow Hospital as well as pediatric oncology and intensive care units, registered nurse and Collette's mother Katie Piazza told News 5.

The event will include food, crafts, and games and is Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lakeside Gardens Park near Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Click hereto learn more about Collete's story and to make a donation.

