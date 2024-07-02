Colors + Youth Center: A safe spacer for LGBTQ+ teens in Northeast Ohio

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Colors + Youth Center in Fairview Park is a first-of-its-kind center on a mission to strengthen LGBTQ+ youth and allies by promoting wellness.

Executive Director Kameron Pepera said kids and teens from all across Northeast Ohio travel to be a part of its many programs.

"We really wanted to focus on having a youth-only space for LGBTQ plus youth, so that they can claim it as their own, really have an autonomous space that they can say this is something that is mine, and really make sure that they can have that freedom to be whoever they are when they are here," said Pepera.

The center provides three programs Monday through Wednesday: monthly meetups, sensory-friendly sessions and art therapy in partnership with the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County.

"They like to sit around here and do artwork. They like to paint. They like to create a bunch of different things. They do a lot of rock painting, they do a lot of beadwork creating wonderful friendship bracelets," said Pepera.

Children age 11 to 19 make up the primary age range the center sees, but there are playgroups for children 10 and under as well.

The center also offers support groups for parents and caregivers.

"It's huge for the parents. They're looking to find their way, and it's a coming-out process for them too. So, they want and need that support and they want a safe space for their youth to be able to just be, and to grow, and to find connections with other youth like them," said Pepera.

Pepera said accessibility is a top priority.

"We didn't want to leave anybody out. So, we're on a bus line, we're free. We also have some virtual programs as well for those who can't get here in person, Pepera said"

"Sometimes the hope is in knowing that a place like this exists even if they can't come because there's an LGBTQ plus accepting and affirming space that's giving me the hope to get to adulthood," said Pepera.

To access the program schedule and learn more about the center, CLICK HERE.