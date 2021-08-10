Columbus man caught on camera damaging ODOT facility in Ashland while performing bike tricks

ASHLAND, Ohio — A 32-year-old Columbus man is facing potential charges after he was caught on security camera attempting to perform tricks on a bicycle at the Ashland Post of the Ohio Department of Transportation, damaging a handrail and part of a wall at the post in the process.

On Monday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to ODOT’s District 3 facility for a report of property damage, according to an OSHP representative. An ODOT employee showed the troopers a damaged handrail and sandstone caps on a wall near the front vestibule.

Troopers reviewed footage from Sunday morning, which showed a man recording himself while attempting to perform several tricks on a bicycle and causing the damage, OSHP said.

A trooper initiated an investigation and an Ashland-based Facebook page posted a request for information on the man seen in the security footage.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the man contacted OSHP and identified himself as the man in the footage. OSHP said he faces potential charges of criminal trespassing and criminal damaging, but charges are still pending.

“The incident was brought to our attention by our statewide security coordinator who provided us videos and images of the damage to the rails and banisters of our building,” an ODOT representative stated. “Our sister agency, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the city of Ashland Police Department were both very responsive and handled the situation professionally and promptly. It was a collaborative effort on both sides that resulted in the situation being rectified. This incident, and how it was handled, only amplifies our respect for OSHP and the city of Ashland Police Department and all that they do in keeping our community safe.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.