Combat ship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul docked north of First Energy Stadium before heading to Florida

CLEVELAND — The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul, littoral combat ship (LCS) 21, is docked in front of FirstEnergy Stadium on the waterfront of the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port.

The latest addition to the LCS line-up was commissioned in Duluth, Minnesota on May 21 by the U.S. Navy.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul will be moored on the lakefront north of the stadium on a short-term contract until June 1. The vessel is ported in Cleveland to refuel while on its trip to Naval Station in Mayport, Florida where it will be stationed.

According to the Navy, the Minneapolis-St. Paul is a “fast, agile, mission-focused platform” built for both near-shore and open-ocean missions.

The Cleveland Police Department is in the area keeping a perimeter surrounding the ship to prevent personal watercraft from getting close.

This is the second ship to be named after the Twin Cities, the first being a submarine launched in 1983 that participated in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, and later decommissioned in 2007.

A future sister ship to the Minneapolis-St. Paul will be the USS Cleveland, which is set to be commissioned in 2024. They will be ported at Naval Station in Florida together.

