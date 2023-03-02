Comedian Adam Sandler brings second leg of comedy tour to Cleveland

Adam Sandler is extending his comedy tour to an additional seven cities in 2023, including a stop in Cleveland in April, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse announced on Wednesday.

Adam Sandler Live will stop at RMFH on April 19 and tickets will be available for presale on March 2 at 12:00 p.m. The general sale will be March 3 at 12 p.m. Both are available for purchase through Live Nation.

Sandler is known for roles in movies such as Happy Gilmore, Bedtime Stories, Water Boy, Billy Madison and most recently HUSTLE.

