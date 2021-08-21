Community barbecue and back to school give-a-way held in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Ward 10 Councilman Anthony T. Hairston and the Northern Ohio Recovery Association are hosting a community barbecue Saturday at East 55th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The event is a collaboration with the Famicos Foundation and the Greater Collinwood Development Corporation.

It's happening from noon to 3 p.m. at 1400 East 55th Street.

The event features live music and free hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, drinks and snow cones.

Free school supplies will be available for children.

