Community celebrates the launch of Summit County's Black Chamber of Commerce

CLEVELAND — Many long months of prayer and a determination to not quit have led to the launch of Summit County’s Black Chamber of Commerce at House Three Thirty in Akron, which President and CEO Robert DeJournett said is a step in the right direction towards empowering black businesses and building the community.

“I knew it was going to be successful,” said DeJournett. “This is an organization that’s going to be impactful and lift up our entire community.”

News 5 first told you about how DeJournett said his faith in God inspired him to launch Summit County’s Black Chamber of Commerce in September 2024 in hopes of creating a new force for economic equality.

“Every time I take a step, God opened up a door and he has helped me to get the right people around me,” DeJournett said when News 5 interviewed him in September 2024.

Now, DeJournett and Co-Founder Misty Beasley told News 5 the time has finally arrived to turn their vision into a reality.

“It just shows me my God is amazing, and just to see the work come to fruition is just amazing,” said Beasley.

While there was fellowship and plenty of food to go around on Thursday, there was also a spirit of empowerment for small business owners like Beasley, who’s involved in business consulting and coaching.

“Our goal is to make sure that our business owners are able to create generational wealth that will impact not only their families but the community at large,” said Beasley.

NAACP President Judi Hill, who is now the chair for Summit County Black Chamber of Commerce, said she’s excited to be in the room to help businesses and the communities they’re rooted in grow.

“You heard Misty, you heard Robert, what they’re talking about is what we’re all about at the NAACP. It is about economic development; it is about economic sustainability for all people, and so I’m excited,” said Hill.