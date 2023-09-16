CLEVELAND — Hundreds rallied together at Wade Oval on Saturday to show their support for a special cause.

Community comes together to raise awareness for congenital heart defects

“Being able to have everyone come together, raise money for really, really important research, it’s going to help us, help these families and these children,” said Dr. Brad Marino, who is the Chair of Pediatric Cardiology at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Brad Marino says congenital heart disease is one of the most common birth defects for children born in the United States.

Cleveland Congenital Heart Walk

It impacts thousands like Jake and his wife, Jennifer Adamczyk, who are heart warriors.

“Unfortunately, our oldest daughter Savannah, she passed away a little over two and a half years ago. She was born with a heart defect,” said Jake Adamczyk.

Marino says the mortality rate has significantly decreased over the last 30 years to less than three percent.

Still, families like the Adamczyks face this unfortunate reality.

“We’re not the only ones who have gone through this, and seeing the community come out like this to rally around. It really does fill up our cup,” said Adamczyk.

Community bringing awareness to congenital heart defects

Marino is hopeful the support and money raised at Saturday’s event will increase research to treat and prevent this disease.

“The money is going to help us do specific research projects and innovation projects and help us figure out what causes congenital heart disease and, more importantly, how do we treat these congenital heart defects,” said Marino.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.