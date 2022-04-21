Community continues to rally for single father raising 10 children after wife died last year

CLEVELAND — We first introduced you to James Harris of Cleveland Heights last month. He's a single dad raising his 10 children alone since his wife Narlene died last November. After hearing of his struggle, the community came together to help. And that help continues—making sure his children are cared for and the family has the items they need to flourish.

The Cleveland organization SHINE, founded by News 5's Danita Harris, presented the family with a $1,000 check to the Cleveland Furniture Bank. The furniture bank took that a step further and outfitted Harris' kids with clothing, shoes and other staples.

And that's not all. Yolanda Armstrong, president and CEO of the Friendly Inn, was also there and surprised the family, saying the Friendly Inn will be delivering food to their home for the next three months.

Harris and his 10 kids live in Cleveland Heights, but as he adjusted to life as a single dad, he got behind on bills.

“We stay on our knees. We stay praying,” he said.

The answers to his prayers came in an unlikely friendship: Pastor Wayne Glenn. Glenn is the associate minister at Upper Room Bible Fellowship in Cleveland and said he heard about Harris’ situation through a missionary group and word of mouth at his church.

That church is lending a helping hand to the family in March.

Cleveland church helps father of 10 get back on his feet after the loss of his wife, kids' mom

While there’s still an uphill battle ahead of the single dad as he works to provide for the 10 children all under his roof, he knows he is not alone in the fight.

RELATED: Cleveland church helps father of 10 get back on his feet after the loss of his wife, kids' mom

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.