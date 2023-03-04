Community resource center helps local moms as many struggle to purchase basic necessities

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Since 2015, Pregnant with Possibilities has been a vital resource for moms across Northeast Ohio.

“Our goal is to provide sexual health education, tools, prenatal support and empowerment to all to excel and to give birth to their possibilities,” said Pregnant with Possibilities Resource Center Executive Director, Veranda Rodgers.

Rodgers tells News 5’s Remi Murrey her vision began after her personal experience as teen mom.

“My true mission and calling were based off of I was once in that position,” said Rodgers.

Now he hopes to be a beacon of light to other moms like Desiree Camp–Torrence, who either lack support or access to crucial necessities.

“Giving you what you need and being able to talk to someone, it’s very helpful,” Camp–Torrence said.

When people think of essential needs, those categories typically include food, gas and clothes.

But for some families, it means diapers.

“Sometimes, it can be very demanding and stressful to figure out how you actually get the needs and the support,” Rodgers said.

In Ohio, the National Diaper Bank Network estimates the average monthly supply of diapers costs families around $80.

Statistics also show nearly half a million children across the state are in need of diapers.

“You can get formula with WIC, but you can’t purchase diapers or wipes with federal assistance, so it means it has to come out of your pocket every day,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers and Intake Specialist De’Asia Benjamin say this can be hard for families who are coping with still high costs for food, gas and previous woes surrounding the shortage of baby formula.

“Even after the moms give birth, I do postpartum with them, so a lot of the questions are like ‘Hey, do you need help with childcare or utilities or gas or food?' and a lot of times that is the case,” Benjamin said.

But staff say their office is open to provide free and confidential support, and resources like diapers for moms who need them.

“Families are struggling, and so we are just here to be a resource. We are here to bridge the gap for barriers you may face in your life,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers says you can help Pregnant with Possibilities achieve its mission by donating money or items, volunteering and liking and sharing their organization's posts on social media.

To make financial donations, click here.

The organization also has an Amazon Wishlist, so you can send diapers and baby formula to support.

Watch live and local news any time:

Weekend Programming

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.