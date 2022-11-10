Community steps up to help as Sub Zero Mission experiences challenges due to inflation

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Inflation continues to make things challenging not just for families, but for local organizations whose focus is to help those in need.

Luckily, help is on the way, even from one of our youngest neighbors.

“It means a lot for us,” said Sub Zero Mission CEO and Founder, Al ‘Sarge’ Raddatz.

Sub Zero Mission believes no one should freeze to death in America, so they assist anyone, especially homeless veterans.

“We know that by the end of our season, we’ll hand out over 20,000 warming items,” said Raddatz.

But rising costs haven't made things easy for their organization.

“We have less resources available to buy the hats, gloves, boots and coats this year that we always collect, so again, from a timing standpoint, huge, but this inflation has really, really hurt us from the ability for people to donate and the ability to afford to buy what we need,” said Sub Zero Mission Events and Fundraising Chair, Karen Suttman.

Thankfully, community partners like Amazon Warriors Affinity Group are stepping up with supplies and a $15,000 check.

“Being able to partner with the community, especially those that are in need that are within the Greater Cleveland area, is huge,” said Zak Zaremba, who’s the lead for Euclid’s Amazon Warriors Affinity Group.

There’s even support coming from 12-year-old Mia Valentino.

“I just want to help people any way I can, really,” said Valentino.

She managed to collect more than 300 pairs of shoes and boots just before the winter months approached.

“I’ve always had the opportunity to choose my shoes and I know there’s people out there who don’t have that opportunity, and I think that everyone should be able to have that opportunity to have a good pair of shoes on their feet,” said Valentino.

“To have a younger person to be so dedicated to help people in need is what we need more of in the world,” said Suttman.

Sub Zero Mission anticipates their homeless rates will rise this winter due to inflation, so they’re thankful because without community support, they could not accomplish their mission.

“I thank God for watching over this mission. It has helped in so many ways through the years. Everything we ever seem to need seems to find its way to us exactly when we need it,” said Raddatz.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.