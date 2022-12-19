AVON LAKE, Ohio — The Community West Foundation is hosting a Socks+ Donation Drive to collect needed items for the unhoused community. The goal of the drive is to help replenish the supplies at their local non-profit partners who are expecting an influx of need during the winter months.

What: Socks+ Donation Drive

When: Monday, December 19, 2022, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Two Drop-Off Locations Available:

Common Threads Thrift Store

22049 Lorain Road

Fairview Park, OH 44126

Good Neighbor Thrift Shop

158 Lear Road

Avon Lake, OH 44012

The Socks+ Donation Drive is open to anyone in the community who wants to help make a difference. Their current needs list includes:

• New socks

• New underwear

• Hygiene products such as soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.

• Winter hats and gloves

• Backpacks

• Sleeping bags

Monetary donations are always welcome, says the Community West Foundation and can be made online at SocksPlus.org or mailed to the Community West Foundation office located at 800 Sharon Drive, Suite C, Westlake, OH 44145. A gift of just $10 will help purchase 10 pairs of socks. A larger donation provides socks PLUS gloves, hats, boots, and other necessities that are so desperately needed.

