All US airports under mandatory ground stop after computer failure at FAA; Cleveland flights delayed

A computer failure at the FAA is impacting flights nationwide, but the agency is performing final checks to bring the system back online Wednesday morning.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Jan 11, 2023
A computer failure at the FAA is impacting flights nationwide, with all US airports under a mandatory ground stop until 9 a.m.

"The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," the FAA said.

The affected system is responsible for sending out flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots known as NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions).

"THE FAA is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of NOTAMS. All flights are unable to be released at this time," the FAA said in a statement.

American Airlines told ABC News that it has only meant delays for their flights for the moment.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is showing delays for multiple flights across several airlines Wednesday morning.

The FAA said at 6:30 a.m. that they were performing final validation checks and reloading the system.

