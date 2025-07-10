Concern raises over lack of smoke detectors in Cleveland homes

CLEVELAND — There have already been seven fatal fires in the city of Cleveland, matching the total number of fire-related deaths for all of 2024. The latest have one thing in common: no working smoke detectors.

The Cleveland Fire Department wants this trend to change.

Cleveland Fire hit the streets Thursday afternoon to make sure people on the West side had working fire alarms after the department noticed a frightening trend.

"Our fire fatality statistics this year are trending in the wrong direction,” said Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke.

June was a deadly month for house fires in Cleveland. On June 15, two men died in a house fire on East 121st Street, and a mother lost her life in a house fire on West 148th Street.

“Anytime that loss of life occurs for lack of a smoke alarm that is a relatively inexpensive device, it's just double tragedy,” said Luke.

David Watson was devastated when he learned his neighbor living on West 148th Street passed away from her home fire. Her death was also a wake-up call for him and his family.

“We had fire detectors, but my wife went out and bought a few more to make sure that every room is covered,” said Watson.

Luke says it is unacceptable for anyone not to have fire alarms, especially since the department offers them for free through their program “Operation Save a Life.”

“The American Red Cross has supported us in this program going back into the late 90s. Any citizen can call, and you'll have firefighters come out to your residence to install these alarms.

And the firefighters will teach them how to use the smoke detectors," said Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman. “It gives people more time to get out of the house, it shortens the amount of time it takes us to respond because we're notified quicker and it saves money,”

People can reach out to Cleveland Fire or the American Red Cross for free smoke alarms. This year, the Western Reserve Fire Museum will be offering free combination smoke/CO alarms.

“Through the partnership we have with the Western Reserve Fire Museum. You can go directly to their website and donate, $1 $5 $50— it doesn't make a difference. Anything you donate will help. These will provide tangible devices that firefighters can install in our city of Cleveland, residents’ homes,” said Luke.