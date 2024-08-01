‘Concerning’: New research reveals Gen X, Millennials more susceptible to certain cancers

CLEVELAND — New American Cancer Society research shows Gen X and Millennials in the U.S. have a higher risk of developing more than a dozen cancers compared to older generations.

A new large study led by American Cancer Society researchers suggests incidence rates continued to rise in successively younger generations in 17 of 34 cancer types, including breast, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Mortality trends also reportedly increased in conjunction with the incidence of liver (female only), uterine corpus, gallbladder, testicular, and colorectal cancers.

Other cancers named in the research include:



Kidney

Small intestinal

Non-cardia gastric

Ovarian

Anal (male only)

Kaposi Sarcoma (male only)

Pancreatic

The American Cancer Society obtained data from more than 23 million patients diagnosed with 34 types of cancer and mortality data from seven million deaths of 25 types of cancers.

The individuals studied were between the ages of 24 and 85.

“Sadly, it confirms some anecdotal things that we're seeing in our oncology clinics these days, that there are a number of cancers that are presenting at much younger ages than they previously had in the early stages of my career. We're seeing a fairly significant boost in the number of patients dying of cancer at ages that we previously haven't seen,” said the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Executive Director of Oncology Services, Doug Flora.

Flora told News 5 that those born in 1990 seemingly have two-to-three times more of a risk of getting certain cancers than those born in 1955.

“There may be some environmental risks based upon things that you've been exposed to in the climate or in workplaces that we weren't exposed to in our earlier generations, but it's not yet proven. It's definitely a point that we need to study further,” added Flora.

Flora explained obesity, smoking cigarettes and consuming alcohol are triggers for cancer.

“These cancers are hitting before the recommended ages for screening. That's most disturbing to us. It's really, really sad when you're in the office and you meet a 42-year-old patient three years before they're supposed to get their colon cancer screening. Some of this has got to be… listen to your body, have conversations with your doctors, do the things that you know you should be doing to reduce the risk of cancers like controlling weight and exercising. Those are pretty simple things and that's not news,” said Flora.

Flora said the results of the study aren’t meant to instill fear but rather bring awareness to a growing concern and hopefully alert people to the need to live healthier lives.

“This is data proven that millennials in specific have not sought routine primary preventative care. I guess I would encourage your generation to look at that and see if that's really the wisest decision,” said Flora.

The American Cancer Society noted this research shows accessible, affordable healthcare is needed. It plans to continue working with lawmakers to ensure Medicaid is available in every state.