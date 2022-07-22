Conneaut man found guilty for attacking dog with hatchet

A man from Conneaut who was on trial for attacking an English bulldog with a hatchet last year has been found guilty.

According to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office, the man was found guilty of one count of cruelty to a companion animal for attacking the dog, Ella, on Oct. 21, 2021. The charge is a fifth-degree felony.

Authorities said the dog survived the attack.

The prosecutor's office said it "takes crimes against animals very serious and will hold people accountable for any abuse or maltreatment of animals."

Sentencing information wasn't immediately available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.