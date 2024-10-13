Continued U.S. Farm Bill delays affecting Ohio farmers, local food banks

OHIO — The continued delays with the U.S. Farm Bill are impacting the farming and food-insecure populations.

The $1.5 trillion bill provides crop insurance for farmers and funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The last U.S. Farm Bill went into effect in 2018 and offered coverage for the next five years. Lawmakers began discussing a new bill in 2023 and continued to extend the deadline. The bill expired on Sept. 30 without much progress.

That's concerning for Ohio farmers, who have had a tough year.

"If there ever was an example of how the farm bill works for farmers throughout the state," Ty Higgins with the Ohio Farm Bureau said. "It's this year. We seen drought throughout the state and many farmers are going to take out their crop insurance properties because they have less than expected yields on their crops."

Higgins also mentioned COVID-19 and flooding being issues in recent years. He said things have changed so much for farmers that the 2018 funding doesn't work in 2024.

"Now, we're dealing with inflation," he said. "Farmers are facing a 23% decrease in farm net income in the last two years. So, it's not 2018 anymore, and this bill is not adequate for farmers moving forward."

It's a sentiment that's shared with those at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

"I think it's that uncertainty that is troubling to both us as a food bank," Jessica Semachko, director of advocacy and public education with the food bank, said. "I think we can't continue to have the cost of that uncertainty bore by our neighbors who are facing food insecurity and experiencing hunger."

Eighty percent of the U.S. Farm Bill is funding for the SNAP program. Food banks depend on it to serve their communities. Semachko said there's been a 6% increase increase in food insecurity recently. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has been able to meet those needs. That elevated need, mixed with inflation and uncertain federal funding, could affect it later on.

"We're extremely thankful for those one-off surges and support," she said. "But, that's not an efficient or effective way to be able to serve the community."

Funding for farmers and SNAP will continue until the end of the year. Both Semachko and Higgins are urging lawmakers to come together to find a solution sooner rather than later.

"This affects so many Americans," Higgins said. "Not just farmers. It needs Congress' full attention, and we have to get the ball rolling as soon as possible on a new farm bill."