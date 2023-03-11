Controversy in Wadsworth due to Drag Queen Story Hour

WADSWORTH, Ohio — A day meant to raise awareness is countered with feelings from people with opposing views.

“We’re teaching children how to be more diverse,” said Rock-n-Roll Humanist Drag Queen Story Hour, Juan Collaeo.

“I don’t believe that kids should be doing this,” said CT Freedoms.

Freedoms is one of many protesting against a planned ‘Rock-n-Roll Humanist Drag Queen Story Hour’ at Wadsworth Memorial Park on Saturday.

“Let the kids grow up. Let them figure out what they want to be when they’re 14, 15 not when they’re 5, 6, 7, 8 years old,” said Freedoms.

“We’re not here to turn your kids gay,” said Parasol Patrol Co-Founder Pasha Ripley. “We’re here to keep the gay kids alive.”

Ripley tells News 5's Remi Murrey she came all the way from Colorado to not only stand in solidarity but also to protect.

“It’s all about focusing on the kids. We are here because of the protestors but we’re not here for the protestors,” said Ripley.

Still, a confrontation did arise between protestors and supporters with some people being trampled, which Summer Costanzo and even Freedoms say left a sour taste in their mouths.

“There are Nazis in Memorial Park at Wadsworth, and I feel that is absolutely ridiculous,” said Costanzo, who’s a supporter of the event.

“We will never gain any momentum as a right-leaning or even centrists or libertarian if we don’t start pushing back against the people that come to spoil,” said Freedoms.

