Copley-Fairlawn City SD mourning after middle school teacher, husband die in car crash

COPLEY, Ohio — The Copley-Fairlawn City School District is mourning the loss of one of its teachers and her husband.

Caitlin Davis and her husband Jared died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a car crash that evening.

According to Copley-Fairlawn City School District, Caitlin was a teacher at the district's middle school since August of 2020.

The district said Caitlin made "an immediate impact on her students."

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Caitlin's family and we are committed to providing support for our students, their families and staff who may be affected by the loss of someone dear to them," the district said in a letter to families.

The district shared signs of stress to look for in students who are dealing with the loss of their beloved teacher and social media activity to watch for that may be cause for concern as students deal with the associated grief. Resources were also provided to those in need.

Read the full letter issued families below:

Dear Copley-Fairlawn Families,





It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of one of our beloved teachers, Caitlin Davis. She and her husband, Jared, passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident on the evening of Tuesday, August 3. Caitlin has been a teacher at Copley-Fairlawn Middle School since August 2020, making an immediate impact on her students. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Caitlin's family and we are committed to providing support for our students, their families and staff who may be affected by the loss of someone dear to them.





Death can have a powerful effect on students, particularly those who knew Ms. Davis. We encourage you to listen to your child and to discuss with them any feelings and reactions they may have to the death of a friend or classmate and watch for any signs of stress, including:



Sleep difficulties (i.e., nightmares, trouble falling asleep, and sleeping too much)

Changes in appetite

Inability to concentrate; Irritability

Thoughts about death or dying

Isolation or withdrawing from normal activities and friends

Increased aggression or acting out

Separation anxiety

Fearfulness and worries; guilt

Students may use social media to connect with peers and express emotions related to grief and loss. Some common grief reactions students may post online include leaving messages for the deceased, sharing and posting memories and photos, expressing their own grief and attempting to connect with others. Parents are encouraged to monitor their student's social media accounts. Social media activity which may be cause for concern includes the following:





Posts about feeling alone, hopeless or isolated

Posts commenting that they are a burden to others

Posts about impulsive or reckless behaviors

Expressing irritability and/or hostility

Rate or threats to seek revenge

Questions or internet searches about access to lethal means

Concerning hashtags (#ihatemyself)

Uses of negative emotions

Expressions of suicidal ideation and/or suicidal gestures

Comments that glorify death

Posts about withdrawing from everyday activities

Changing screen names, deleting avatars, and leaving games

If these or any unusual symptoms present a cause for concern, please call or seek out assistance for your child. School Counselors are available to talk with students who are experiencing sadness. If you need additional assistance, please refer to the list of available resources below.





Crisis Hotline: 330-434-9144

Child Guidance & Family Solutions: 330-762-0591

Avenues of Counseling and Mediation llc: 330-723-7977

RedOak Behavioral Health: 330-996-4600

To Go Counseling: 330-310-9878

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK or text "HOPE" to 741741

Akron Children's Hospital Psychiatric Intake Response Center: 330-543-7472



The passing of a teacher, friend, or acquaintance is always painful to understand, particularly for those who are experiencing the finality of death for the first time. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns about your child. Our school staff remains committed to providing needed support at school today and every day.



Sincerely,

Brian Poe

Superintendent

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.