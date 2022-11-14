Corey Barron's 2014 trash chute death being ruled a homicide

CLEVELAND — Cory Barron's body was discovered in a Lorain County landfill in July of 2014 after he fell down a trash chute while attending a Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Field.

According to the Lorain County Coroner, Barron's fall down the trash chute resulted in multiple blunt force impacts causing his death.

Cleveland police investigated Barron's death but did not determine how he got into the chute. The case has been closed since 2015.

Monday, Cleveland police confirmed that the Lorain County Medical Examiner is ruling the case a homicide.

