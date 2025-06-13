Could Artificial Intelligence solve construction worker accidents?

UNITED STATES — A roadway intelligence company believes it has found a way to keep workers safe, help first responders and save lives on the roads.

Rekor Systems Inc. is slowly rolling out new Artificial Intelligence cameras nationwide. These cameras are strategically placed along busy roadways. With the power of AI, the cameras can not only sense the presence of a car but can also gather license plate numbers and geographical locations.

Charles Degliomini, one of Rekor's vice presidents, said it represents an upgrade from what is currently used.

"We can pull this information from a video stream and get the same, maybe even better data you could get otherwise," he said.

It differs from what is currently done on the roads. Most of the time, construction crews dig up the streets to place a metal detector system beneath the road.

"It's an antiquated way," Degliomini said. "It puts people in harm's way."

Degliomini is referencing the dozens of road crews hit across the country each year.

In Ohio, 84 road construction crews were involved in accidents last year. As of April 2025, the number was already at 59.

These accidents continue to occur despite pleas to move over and slow down.

"We are trying to keep you guys safe and keep the roads safe," ODOT Technician Christian Nixon told News 5 in April. "We just ask that you always look for our vehicles cause we are just trying to get work done, so we can keep you safe."

That's why Degliomini believes it's time to change methods.

Those changes could benefit others who depend on information from these metal detectors. Degliomini said these AI cameras could provide more accurate locations and incident types for first responders and call centers.

"It's almost superhuman in a way," he said. "In response to a serious incident, it could respond 23 minutes quicker than it would be otherwise."

Rekor's camera system is currently used in 10 states, and Degliomini said conversations are starting to get the technology in Ohio.