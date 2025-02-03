Council president asks Supreme Court to decide East Cleveland's acting mayor

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Citing what he calls a “power vacuum in the City of East Cleveland,” the attorney representing the city council president wants the Ohio Supreme Court to shut down the application process to replace suspended Mayor Brandon King.

Council President Lateek Shabazz argued East Cleveland’s city charter states he should be first in the order of succession to the mayor’s office in the event of a “long-term” absence in the mayor’s office.

Last week, a panel of three retired judges ruled King should be suspended from his position until the conclusion of his trial on corruption charges.

But rather than name an interim mayor, Cuyahoga County Probate Court Judge Anthony Russo announced he would take applications for the position until Feb. 14.

In the court filing, Shabazz argues that every day, the city waits for the application and interview process to occur, which “is one more day of chaos.”

In the meantime, the city’s Law Director, Willa Hemmons, told department heads she is the acting mayor, citing another provision in the city’s charter addressing temporary absences of the mayor.

Shabazz wants the Court to either declare him acting mayor or order Russo to do so.

Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy gave Russo and Hemmons until 4 p.m. Friday to respond to the complaint.