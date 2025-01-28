East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King suspended from office

A Special Commission of three retired judges has made the decision to suspend East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King from office on Tuesday.

In December, the Special Commission found by a two-to-one vote that King's conduct had adversely affected the office and the public, according to officials.

King is facing a 12-count indictment on corruption charges and is accused of using his office to steer more than $76,000 of city money to businesses owned by King or his family.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, King was charged in October with the following:



Two counts of Theft in Office (F4)

Four counts of Having an Unlawful Interest in a Public Contract (F4 x 2, M1 x 2)

Four counts of Representation by Public Official or Employee (M1)

One count of Filing a False Disclosure Statement (M1)

One count of Soliciting Improper Compensation (M1)

In November, attorneys for East Cleveland's mayor and a former city councilman each blamed political opponents for the criminal indictments.

King pleaded not guilty to the charges.

