Couple opens Ohio's first K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel in North Olmsted

A Northeast Ohio couple has opened the state's first K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel in North Olmsted.

Saturday is the grand opening at 26075 Lorain Rd. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The business offers daycare and boarding services in a 6,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility that some call the Ritz Carlton of dog hotels.

Melinda Hess said she and her husband, Brian Karr, decided to open the business because they're avid dog lovers and discovered a need after the pandemic ended.

"We were planning a vacation shortly after the pandemic... things are starting to open up again and go to boarding facility was booked three months out," Hess said. "So we realize there was a need in our community to provide a place for people (to) board their animals with peace of mind. We started exploring. We found K9 Resorts, and we fell in love with their business model."

The business is expected to add about 28 jobs to the local economy. They have the capacity for 150 dogs for boarding and 75 for daycare.