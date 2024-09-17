Court records: Man accused of killing Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter incompetent to stand trial

Cuyahoga County Court records show that De'Lawnte Hardy, the man arrested for the death of Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter on the Fourth of July, has been ruled incompetent to stand trial currently.

Records state that Hardy underwent two independent psychiatric evaluations, one on Aug. 19 and one on Sept. 9, and the doctors concluded that while he was incompetent to stand trial, there was a "substantial probability of restoration to competency within the statutory time frame if provided with a course of treatment."

Hardy has been ordered to undergo inpatient treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare. He was remanded back to the Cuyahoga County Jail until a bed becomes available at the treatment facility, records state.

Ohio Revised Code states the statutory time frame to determine if Hardy could be competent for a future trial is one year.

Hardy is accused of fatally shooting Ritter on July Fourth when several officers went to a home on East 80th Street to pick him up on a felony warrant.

Cleveland police officer shot and killed overnight; suspect in custody

RELATED: Cleveland police officer shot and killed overnight; suspect in custody

He's also been charged with aggravated murder for the death of his grandmother, Beatrice Porter, in Garfield Heights. Authorities said Hardy stole a gun from Porter and shot her in the face. Porter was on life support for days before dying from her injuries.

RELATED:De'Lawnte Hardy facing charges for murder of grandmother, Cleveland officer Jamieson Ritter

This is the second suspect charged in a high-profile homicide case recently to have been determined incompetent to stand trial.

Bionca Ellis, the woman accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old Julian Wood earlier this summer in a Giant Eagle parking lot, was also ordered to attend an inpatient treatment facility after being deemed incompetent to stand trial for the time being.

Court records: Bionca Ellis incompetent to stand trial; she's ordered to have inpatient treatment

RELATED: Bionca Ellis incompetent to stand trial; she's ordered to have inpatient treatment