Cleveland police officer shot overnight

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police officer was shot and transported to the hospital in the early morning hours. That officer’s condition is unknown at this time.

We'll be carrying updates on Good Morning Cleveland:

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

News 5 has a crew on scene, and we’ve learned that police were called to East 80th off Wade Park for reports of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Neighbors told News 5 they heard around 10 gunshots, and our reporters saw about 20 evidence markers scattered in the roadway.

Cleveland police officer shot and transported to hospital

In addition to the officer who was shot, Cleveland EMS said a man was taken to the hospital. We are working to learn more about whether this was connected to the shooting, the extent of his injuries and if anyone else was injured.

There has been a massive police presence all night both at the scene, where multiple city blocks were closed off, and at UH Main Campus in Cleveland.

At the hospital, a News 5 reporter saw a casket draped with an American flag loaded into a van while officers saluted, followed by a police procession away from the hospital.

Police say they will offer a detailed briefing this morning.

You can watch it here.