COVID-19 and mpox cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Mpox has been declared an international emergency by the World Health Organization. A mpox variant has been rapidly spreading across parts of Africa. Doctors warn local cases are rising, too.

As of Aug. 15, there are currently 459 cases of mpox across Ohio, with Cuyahoga County leading the number with 174 cases. While experts said this outbreak shouldn’t cause COVID-like lockdowns, testing must be ramped up, and vaccinations must continue for at-risk communities.

Mpox is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause flu-like symptoms and painful skin lesions. It often spreads through close physical contact. A new strain of the mpox virus has been surging in Africa over the past few months, leading the World Health Organization to declare an international health emergency. This is the second time mpox has been declared an international emergency recently. The first was in 2022, when mpox sickened nearly 32,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Mpox is a little bit different from chickenpox and smallpox,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, infectious disease specialist at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. “Smallpox, there tends to be more of them. Mpox is a little more sparse, but the difference between smallpox and chickenpox is chickenpox typically has ones that are different ages.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, five people in the state have died from mpox. If you think you have contracted mpox, doctors recommend going to the hospital or calling your primary care physician. From there, treatment will be given, and quarantining will be recommended. There is a mpox vaccine available for people who are most at risk, like those who are immune compromised, HIV positive, or have cancer.

“It just emphasizes that this is a disease that we have to keep an eye on because we still are seeing people infected with it,” said Edwards. “We're still seeing people die with it. That potential always exists."

COVID-19 cases are also on the rise again statewide. Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning, which marks his third time testing positive.

“It is absolutely something to worry about and we don't currently have a vaccine that's active against the current circulating strength,” Edwards added. “They're still in production for the fall. So, it's a little unfortunate that the spike is coming before the vaccine is ready.”

Doctors recommend regular hand washing and social distancing to avoid contracting COVID-19.