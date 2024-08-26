Covid cases spiking, but not hospitalizations.

CLEVELAND — As COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, the FDA just approved an updated vaccine for the latest variant, making its rounds.

Doctors tell News 5 COVID-19 isn’t what it was 3 or 4 years ago. People recently contracting the virus are having mild symptoms similar to bad cold or flu symptoms, but it’s the age group 65 and over who have underlying health conditions that doctors remain worried about.

The COVID-19 virus continues to mutate similarly to how the flu virus does every year, which is why there are new flu vaccines yearly.

Well, the same goes for COVID-19.

According to Ohio's COVID-19 dashboard, at the beginning of the year in January, there was a spike in cases across Cuyahoga County, with nearly 300 positive cases a day. As the year went on, cases dropped, with as few as 14 cases a day in May. However, at the beginning of August, cases started spiking again, with 133 Covid cases reported a day as of Aug. 20 in Cuyahoga County.

Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, critical care physician at The Cleveland Clinic, said although cases have risen locally, hospitalizations have not.

Khabbaza recommends getting the new vaccination to help stop the spread of COVID-19 to ask risk groups.

“For most people, Covid turned into a mild, annoying cold or flu-like illness, which is a very big contrast from 3 to 4 years ago where young people were dying of Covid,” said Khabbaza. “So, it's a much better place to be in. Anybody who wants to minimize the degree of their illness, minimize...their potential symptoms, minimize how they may transmit to others in their life.”

The FDA has approved the new vaccine for ages six months and older. Experts encourage anyone who is eligible to consider getting the shot, especially if they are 65 years or older.

Doctors said if someone plans to travel a lot this fall or attend large events like weddings, get the new shot.

Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS hope to have the shots in stock as soon as September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said patients can receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.