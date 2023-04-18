Coyote found in the stairwell of a CMHA building euthanized by animal control

CLEVELAND — A coyote that had taken occupancy of a stairwell in a CMHA building was captured by Animal Control Monday, and the decision was made to euthanize it, according to authorities.

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police responded to a complex on Central Avenue for a call of what residents thought might be a fox Monday morning, according to a resident.

According to CMHA, the Cleveland Division of Animal Care and Control was called to retrieve the distressed animal from the third floor of the building.

However, what was thought to be a fox was actually a coyote.

While it may seem strange, wildlife experts say coyotes can do just fine in urban environments.

Once Animal Control located the animal, it was secured without incident and humanely euthanized due to its physical distress and for the safety of the public, according to a statement from the Cleveland Division of Animal Care and Control.

