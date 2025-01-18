Coyote mating season and the snowy landscapes allow residents to see evasive coyotes roaming the neighborhood

PARMA, Ohio — Residents in Parma have been posting coyote sightings around town on social media over the last two weeks.

"We just sitting down about 45 minutes in the corner right there, and I see, what looked like a dog, but it wasn't when I looked closer," said Angela Rivera, who told News 5, she typically takes her lunch break around 5:30 each night at Big Creek Reservation.

The animal Rivera thought was a dog was a coyote.

"It's impressively beautiful," Rivera said.

She added that it was also a bit terrifying.

“I was like, just close the windows right away," said Rivera. "Because it was really scary."

Monika Bowman Bell, a wildlife specialist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, provided some background on why the coyotes are being spotted.

“So coyotes are always on the landscape in Ohio," said Bell. "With the snowy backdrop, it's easier to see them moving around. The snow kind of lights up in the evening, so you can see them more. But they're always here."

Bell says coyotes are smart. They tend to shy away from humans and are typically very good at evading them.

“Right now, though, it's their mating season. January through March is their mating season," said Bell. "You are going to see them a little more active. And it's also that a lot of the young coyotes from previous litters are being kicked out of their home dens and having to establish their own territories.”

Coyotes tend to come out looking for food at night, so the ODNR advises people to clean up things like the grill, secure garbage, and clean up extra food from pets in the yard to not attract coyotes.

They also advise people with small pets to keep them inside if they believe a coyote is living nearby.

If you encounter a coyote on a walk, they may just run away. But, according to Bell, loud noises will scare off a coyote.

“Just get a little Coke can, or coffee can [and] fill it with coins. If you see any animal that you are fearful of, if you shake that can, that's going to get them to kind of say, 'Oh, I don't want to be around this,'" said Bell.

If you believe a den is nearby or a coyote is causing trouble on your property, you can call ODNR at 1-800-WILDLIFE, and a specialist will advise you based on your location.

